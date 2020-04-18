BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The French Ministry of Defense confirmed that the number of people infected with the coronavirus among the crew of the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” increased to at least 1,046.

The French Ministry of Defense said conducted new tests on thew crew members of the Charles de Gaulle, including 1,760 sailors of which, 1,046 of them were found to have contracted the coronavirus.

More than 20 infected sailors were taken to hospital, one of whom was being treated in an intensive care unit.

The French Ministry of Defense confirmed that more than 50% of the infected do not suffer from any symptoms of the illness.

The rest of the ship is being quarantined at the barracks in Toulon and Brest.

The figures provided are final and weighted.

French media indicated that it is still not known how the infection reached the Charles de Gaulle, as none of its crew communicated with the outside world after landing the ship in the northwestern port of Brest on March 13.

Advertisements