BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The total number of Syrians killed in the Karabakh region has exceeded 100 after more than a week of fighting.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the total number of Syrian mercenaries killed in Karabakh has reached 107 after they first deployed to Azerbaijan in late September.
“Accordingly, the total number of fatalities among the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries since Turkey threw them into the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has reached 107,” the monitor reported.
They reported that of the 107 killed, at least 26 have been killed in the last 48 hours of the battle.
“As the death toll of the Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries fighting in Azerbaijan is rising, SOHR activists have documented the death of 26 Syrian fighters who were killed in the past 48 hours in raging battles in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh on the side of Azerbaijan against Armenia,” they continued.
The SOHR report would add that more than 400 more Syrian mercenaries are heading to Azerbaijan to participate in this ongoing conflict with the Armenian forces in Karabakh.
