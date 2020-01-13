BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Over 100 civilians have left the jihadist-held areas in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates on Monday, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, tens of families traveled to the Al-Hader humanitarian crossing on Monday morning after a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) leaflet encouraged people to seek shelter in the government zones.

The source said dozens of other families exited the jihadist-held areas for government zones after they reached the other two humanitarian crossings that were setup by the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Reconciliation Center.

He would add that the Syrian Army is trying to get the remaining families near the front-lines in Idlib and Aleppo to reach their lines before they restart military operations.

In the past, the Syrian Army has opened these humanitarian crossings during their offensives; however, they have taken the opportunity to open them during the ongoing ceasefire, as they prepare for a new operation in Aleppo.

