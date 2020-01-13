BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Over 100 civilians have left the jihadist-held areas in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates on Monday, a source told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, tens of families traveled to the Al-Hader humanitarian crossing on Monday morning after a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) leaflet encouraged people to seek shelter in the government zones.
The source said dozens of other families exited the jihadist-held areas for government zones after they reached the other two humanitarian crossings that were setup by the Syrian Arab Army and Russian Reconciliation Center.
He would add that the Syrian Army is trying to get the remaining families near the front-lines in Idlib and Aleppo to reach their lines before they restart military operations.
In the past, the Syrian Army has opened these humanitarian crossings during their offensives; however, they have taken the opportunity to open them during the ongoing ceasefire, as they prepare for a new operation in Aleppo.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.