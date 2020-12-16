BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – A million people in the Al-Hasakah Governorate have been without potable water for 25 days, as the Turkish-backed militants have cutoff the supply at the Alouk facility for the 17th time this year.

According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish-backed forces have purposely blocked government repair workers from accessing the Alouk facility to fix the issues preventing the water from reaching one million people inside northeastern Syria.

The obstruction has specifically targeted the people of the administrative capital, Hasakah, along with a number of towns, including Tal Tamr in the western part of the governorate.

In response to the obstruction of water, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reportedly cutoff the electrical current from the Mabrouka Station to the city of Ras Al-‘Ain, which is under the control of Turkish-backed militants.

In turn, the Director General of the Governmental Water Corporation in Hasakah Governorate, Eng. Mahmoud Al-Ikla, told Sputnik: “The Alouk Wells Project in the countryside of the occupied city of Ras al-Ain is considered the only source of drinking water, and there is no sustainable alternative to it, and it is not working for the 25th day in a row.”

He said the obstruction of the water is “due to the lack of electrical current reaching the station that supplies one million Syrian citizens with drinking water in the city of Hasakah and its environs and the town of Tal Tamr and its villages, due to the violations and abuses carried out by the Turkish armed groups under the Turkish occupation army in the countryside of Ras Al-Ain on the power line feeding the station.”

He added that the government is working with a number of international organizations through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to secure a number of tanks to transport water, and to fill 100 large tanks (25 barrels) scattered in parts of the city of Hasakah.