BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The commander of the Iraqi police forces, Ja’afar Al-Batat, announced on Friday morning that more than one million people attended today’s march against the U.S. presence in Iraq.

Dubbed the “million man march”, the protesters carried signs demanding the U.S. Armed Forces withdraw from Iraq.

The march, which was organized by the influential Shi’i cleric, Sayyed Muqtada Al-Sadr, began at 8:00 A.M. (local time) this morning in the Iraqi capital.

A massive crowd was seen marching through the streets of Baghdad, as they made their way across a sector of the capital city.

While no official number has been released, the march itself is likely one of the largest in the history of Iraq.

