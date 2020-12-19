BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Twitter, saying he has an obsession with the Islamic Republic.

“The outgoing Mr. #WeLiedCheatedStole is obsessing with Iran again,” Khatibzadeh said, mentioning Pompeo’s famous line, “we lie, we cheated, we stole”, as Director of CIA before becoming the Secretary of State.

“Reality: US regimes have long plotted coups & waged wars against Iranians and their neighbors,” Khatibzadeh stressed, adding that “countless have been killed. And most vulnerable Americans abused as cannon fodder. This is his regime’s true nature.”

On December 17th, Pompeo attacked the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after the latter vowed to avenge the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed on January 3rd.

“The United States has always sought peace with the people of Iran. For 41-years the despotic Islamic Republic of Iran and its ruling clerics have oppressed the Iranian people while seeking conflict and promising violence against the West. This is the regime’s true nature,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo has repeatedly taken to Twitter to criticize the Islamic Republic, with constant attacks against their Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader.