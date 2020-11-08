BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Twitter witnessed a battle between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in one of the last exchanges of the Donald Trump presidency.
The exchange began when the Iranian Supreme Leader posted: “The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime.”
An angry Pompeo responded the Iranian Supreme Leader’s tweet by accusing him of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the Iranian people.
“@khamenei_ir – You’ve personally stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from your people. Your elections are a joke, with hundreds of candidates disqualified from even running. Today, your people starve because you spend billions on proxy wars to protect your kleptocracy.”
This Twitter exchange, however, is likely the last of the Donald Trump presidency, as the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, was declared the victor of the U.S. presidential election.
Trump’s tenure as president was plagued with heavy friction between the U.S. and Iran, which began with Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.
Following the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani of Iran’s Quds Force on January 3rd, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched their first direct assault on the U.S. troops inside Iraq.
This escalation led to increased tension between Washington and Tehran, which the latter has said will be dealt with over time.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.