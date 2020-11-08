BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Twitter witnessed a battle between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in one of the last exchanges of the Donald Trump presidency.

The exchange began when the Iranian Supreme Leader posted: “The situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime.”

An angry Pompeo responded the Iranian Supreme Leader’s tweet by accusing him of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the Iranian people.

“@khamenei_ir – You’ve personally stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from your people. Your elections are a joke, with hundreds of candidates disqualified from even running. Today, your people starve because you spend billions on proxy wars to protect your kleptocracy.”

This Twitter exchange, however, is likely the last of the Donald Trump presidency, as the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, was declared the victor of the U.S. presidential election.

Trump’s tenure as president was plagued with heavy friction between the U.S. and Iran, which began with Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Following the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani of Iran’s Quds Force on January 3rd, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched their first direct assault on the U.S. troops inside Iraq.

This escalation led to increased tension between Washington and Tehran, which the latter has said will be dealt with over time.