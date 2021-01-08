BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, announced that his country’s missiles are able to shoot down American planes in the region, if they threaten the Islamic Republic’s airspace.

The Iranian Supreme leader boasted that the Islamic Republic’s new military technology is capable of challenging US technological advancements in warfare, claiming that his country proved its capabilities during its attack on the US forces at the Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Iraq.

Khamenei said, “Our missiles bombed the Ain Al-Assad base, and the enemy is taking a lot of account for this force.”

He considered that the Iranian parliament’s decision to enrich uranium by 20% is a “correct and logical decision,” adding: “Iran will back down from reducing its obligations in the nuclear deal if the opposite party fulfills its obligations … Our policy is commitment in return for commitment.”

He added, “We will continue to compensate for our losses due to sanctions in the following stages, in the event that sanctions are lifted and Washington returns to the agreement,” stressing that “America and Western countries must lift the unjust economic embargo on the Iranians first, before giving orders.”

The start of the new year has been filled with tension for the US and Iran, especially over fears that the latter will launch a retaliatory attack against the American forces to avenge the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated on January 3rd, 2020.