BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday that his country’s forces “successfully performed their duties in northern Syria and Iraq.”

The official Turkish Anadolu Agency said that Akar made these statements “during an inspection visit to the military units stationed on the border with Syria.”

They added that after his arrival in the state of Şanlıurfa in southern Turkey, “he moved to the advanced joint operations center of the Land Forces Command, and received information about the ongoing activities at the borders and the areas of operations behind the borders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish Minister of Defense met via video conference “with the commanders of the units stationed on the borders and in the areas of operations, and he received a briefing from them on the latest developments in the field, and gave them the necessary directions,” according to the same source.

During his conversation with the unit commanders, Akar said, “The Turkish armed forces have successfully performed their tasks in northern Syria and Iraq.”

“We took into account the security of our country, our borders and our authentic people, and we achieved successful results, and God willing, we will continue to achieve successes next year as well,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Turkish army forces withdrew from the Turkish observation point that the Syrian army is besieging in the Tal Al-Akhdar area in the countryside of Aleppo, while a Syrian field source confirmed that the Syrian army’s control areas will be completely free of any Turkish military presence at the beginning of the new year.

Source: Anadolu Agency