BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, described the statements of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before he entered the court on Sunday as an attempted coup, accusing him of seeking to drag Israel into a civil war.
“Netanyahu is trying to drag Israel into a civil war, so it is imperative that he not continue to take office,” Lapid said during a session of the parliamentary bloc this afternoon, describing what happened yesterday as “a coup attempt led by the prime minister trying to target the police.”
Netanyahu said that left-wing parties have joined forces to topple a strong leader from the right because they have not been able to do this through elections time and time again. He also accused law enforcement building files against him.
On Sunday, the trial of Netanyahu on charges of bribery, bad credit and fraud began, and he is the first Israeli prime minister in service to stand trial.
Source: I24 News
