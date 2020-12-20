BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter last night to express his dissatisfaction with his former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, who has since wrote a book about his tenure in office.

In Trump’s tweet, he called Bolton “one of the dumbest people in Washington”, claiming that the ex-adviser wanted a “Libyan solution” for dealing with North Korea.

“What would Bolton, one of the dumbest people in Washington, know? Wasn’t he the person who so stupidly said, on television, “Libyan solution”, when describing what the U.S. was going to do for North Korea? I’ve got plenty of other Bolton ‘stupid stories'”, Trump said on Saturday evening.

The ex-adviser was a supporter of the 2003 Iraq War and has since turned his attention to Iran, as he continues to call on the U.S. to use force against the Islamic Republic.

In a tweet on December 9th, Bolton hailed the congressional decision to not ban the arms sales to the United Arab Emirates over their role in the Yemen conflict.

“The Senate smartly defeated two efforts to deny arms sales to the UAE. The Iranian threat to regional security has altered the strategic reality of the Middle East. Without US resolve, Iran’s belligerence will remain unchecked,” Bolton tweeted.

Bolton and Trump had a falling out in 2019 after reports surfaced of the U.S. President’s discontent with the National Security Adviser and his repeated demands to use force against America’s foes.