BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – One of the Russian Navy’s most powerful warships is allegedly planning to deploy to Syria’s territorial waters, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Thursday.

According to the publication, the Russian missile cruiser, Moskva (var. Moscow), has deployed to sea for the first time since it was docked for repairs by the navy.

Citing sources, Avia.Pro said this missile cruiser will be heading towards Syrian territorial waters to conduct tests and strengthen the Russian military.

“The Russian missile cruiser Moskva has gone to sea for the first time since the completion of repairs, and according to sources, within the next few weeks, this warship, which is one of the most powerful opponents for NATO, will go to the shores of Syria to test and strengthen the Russian military group on the territory of the Arab Republic,” they said.

Avia.Pro said that the missile cruiser will likely be used to target the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and the Turkish-backed militants in the Idlib Governorate.

“Earlier it was reported that at the end of this year, the Russian missile cruiser Moskva will indeed take part in the exercises for the purpose of testing, while, given the armament of the Russian battle cruiser, this ship can be used, among other things, to strike at the territory of Syria, in particular, we are talking about the positional areas of Turkish jihadists in Idlib and ISIS militants (a terrorist group banned on the territory of the Russian Federation – ed.),” they added.