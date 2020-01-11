Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Culture, has succeeded Qaboos bin Said al-Said as the country’s monarch, the government confirmed.

​Omani newspaper Al-Watan reported that the official, who is Qaboos’ cousin, had taken the oath to become the country’s Sultan.

Similarly, the sultanate’s Al-Roya newspaper reported that the culture minister had taken the oath and affirmed the continuation of the country’s modernisation and development in various fields.

The Royal Court of Oman earlier announced the death of the Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said, at the age of 79. He had ruled the country for almost 50 years.

