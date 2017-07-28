BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Chief of the Asayish security forces in northern Syria, Ciwan Ibrahim, believes that the control of key oil infrastructures and the al-Bukamal Iraqi border crossing area in Deir Ezzor Governorate by Kurdish-led forces is more important than the battle for Raqqa city.

Ciwan Ibrahim cited the ‘Iranian project’ conspiracy theory as the pretext for his proposed reconsideration of Kurdish geopolitical priorities in Syria.

In a statement virtually identical to official line of the Israeli government, the security chief said that the “Iranian project” in Syria and the rest of the Middle East was more dangerous than the “ISIS project,” going on to claim that Iran was the mastermind behind aggravations  between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

With this understanding expressed, Ciwan Ibrahim indirectly proposed that the seizing of energy resources and strategic boundaries still currently under ISIS occupation in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province (i.e. preventing them from being secured by eastward-driving pro-government forces) as a possible solution to the supposed Iranian threat and that such an objective should be given priority over the current Raqqa engagement.

In presenting this view, the security chief basically suggested that the Kurdish-led SDF’s war against ISIS should only currently be waged insofar as preventing the restoration of Syrian sovereignty by forces aligned to the internationally-recognized government in Damascus on the assumption that Iran (one of those allies) has sinister intentions for the entire Middle East which are apparently worse than what ISIS has so far done.

ALSO READ  UN Security Council blocks statement condemning attack on Russian embassy in Damascus

The Asayish is the policing apparatus of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) throughout YPG-held northern Syria. In August 2016, the units of Asayish attacked pro-government forces without provocation in the city of al-Hasakah, ejecting them from all but a small portion of the northern Levantine settlement.

12 Comments on "Oil, Iraqi border crossing in Deir Ezzor more important than Raqqa: PYD police chief"

Mr Ibrahim needs to choose between Turkey and Syria.

28/07/2017 17:58
he is a Zionist puppet, a boot licker of the ghetto state, I posted here many times that the T urds and their Biji Turdistan project is an Israhell 2.0 project, a fail safe plan from part of the ghetto state in order to delay the unavoidable, namely the strengthening of the Syria, Lebanon Iran axis of resistance who would eventually catapult the Eretz Israhell project into the sewers of history. only known Zionist trolls like Daeshbag or the complete naïve would refute this

Daeshbags Sux
Between Islamists, even Shias, and Jews, any normal brain will prefer to deal with the Jews… BTW, do you know that the creatot of .338 Lapua calibre is actually a Jew? ROFL. There is no Eretz Israel project, it’s your bin-Laden that understood nothing when a rabbi was asked “what is the promised land in the Hebrew Bible”. Eretz Israel is ALREADY here for centuries! Learn to read what I actually try to explain to you! Just take a map about Aramaic spoken language in history : all Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, even parts of Jordan, NW Arabia, SE Turkey… Read more »
Assad must stay
He choose Turkey (same game) ❗

MR IBRAHIM IRAN/IRAQ/SYRIA FIGITING FOR JUSTICE AND TRUTH AND UNITED SYRIA/MUSLIM UNLIKE YOU WORKING FOR US/ZIONIST TO BREAK SYRIA. IRAN DOESNT NEED OIL THEY HAVE OIL FOR MORE THEN 200YRS TO COME .KURDS NEED OIL AND LAND TO GRAB FROM SYRIAN TO CREATE OWN STATEHOOD. RIGHT NOW U ARE THE ONE WHO IS STEALING FROM SYRIA. IF YOU HAVE GUTS THEN TRY AND ATTACK SYRIA OR IRAN OR IRAQ YOU WILL BE VANISHED FROM SYRIA. WITH THAT MISTAKE EVEN WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HELP YOU.

It has become evident since August 2016 that the ”training” of the Assayish by foreign ”specialists” in the arts of ”war intelligence” involved more than simple weapons handling. An anti-Syrian agenda was promulgated in the leadership circle , with this man being the top example. He is obviously under foreign control . In due time he is going to stage a coup against the YPG leaders , claiming for himself the ultimate power within the Kurds. Any other moderate voice in the PYD will be silenced , so that the Kurdish militias become foreign instruments for the achievement of geopolitical… Read more »
Daeshbags Sux
Gimme you L/P to your CIA account : I want to read about their dirty little secrets… ROFL! Seriously, Asayish is POLICE… Good luck with the way Rojava is organised to do a coup : it’s NOT centralised! Same pattern Swiss is build, even muchh pushed formard as any one can be removed from office any time and everybody has weapons. Total hell to build a dictatorship! It makes absolutely no sense! What we have here is the chief of police advancing geopolitical considerations, which are not his job, and also considers foreign politics fact, which are not his job… Read more »
raysschoko
Told ya, the Kurds are Thief and try to steal syrian Land and oil! When ISIS is gone finish of this Thugz!

Rate Article :
     

When I saw his picture, I thought this must be a criminal. Then, I read the text and came to the conclusion, yes, he is criminal!

this guy and PYD IS TERRIOST THEMSELVE THEY ARE TALKING WHAT US/ISRAEL IS SAYING THIS GUY IS DANGEROUS FOR KURDISH PEOPLE . WANT TO CREATE WAR AND LAND GRABBING SAME LIKE ISRAEL IS DOING TO PLAESTINE. IT SHOWS THIS SLAVE PYD THUGS WANT TO GRAB LAND SYSTEMETICALY FROM ARAB PEOPLE AND IGNITE TRIBAL WAR ON BEHAFL OF US/ISRAEL. IF PYD ASAYISH WANT WAR WITH ALL NIEHBOURS NO PROBLEM GO AHEAD AND GRAB . BCUZ YOU HAVE ALREADY BETTRYED SYRIAN.PYD HAS PROBLEM WITH IRAN/TURKEY/IRAQ/AND ALSO SYRIA . THEY WANT NAKED DEMOCRACY FROM US IN SYRIA. PYD TRAITOR

Daeshbags Sux
Never ever in history there was a state named “Palestine”, Palestine is the way Romans renamed Israel from the name of their 600 years disappeared at the time arch-enemies, the Philistines who were actually Greeks from Crete and also named “people from the sea” by Egyptians which were also their arch-enemies (same for the Hittites, BTW). Palestine or Philistine come from the Hebrew word “Peleshet” which means “INVADER”. Note you can’t even pronounce “P” in Arab, so they all say “Falestine”, in fact, this is more “Fakestine” 😀 Syrians are not even Arabs, they’re Semites! Same for Iraqis or Lebanese!… Read more »
Assad must stay
May be this is an undiscovered ISIS rat, because he said ISIS is not a real treat and he prefer oil to Syria. He is for democrazy 🙁
Like ISIS, he want a war 🙁

