BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Earlier it was reported that Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate militia Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (better known by its former name, Al-Nusra Front) conducted a successful sneak attack against rival Islamist group Jabhat Tahrir Souriya (JTS) in western Aleppo province.

Since the initial report, more details have emerged which give insight into the kind of losses endured by Jabhat Tahrir Souriya.

As mentioned before, the blow delivered by Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham hit the ranks of JTS merger faction Harakat Nor al-Din al-Zenki (infamous beheading a child in 2016) at the town of Maklabis.

According to sources, well-trained Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham infiltration troops (inghamasis) managed to kill at least a dozen JTS fighters and leaders within a matter of minutes; among the dead was general commander Abu Walid al-Homsi and two other rebel field officers.

According to Al-Masdar News journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, this represents one of the ‘biggest slaps’ endured by Harakat Nor al-Din al-Zenki in the entire Syrian conflict – ironically it came from another militant group.