DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:44 P.M.) – Al-Nusra jihadi group in Idlib have arrested several FSA-affiliated fighters in a wide-scale crackdown against newly-arrived factions.
Scores of Ahmad al-Abdo Brigade rebel group, including a field commander called Abu Malik, was detained by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in an unexpected move by the jihadi organization.
Ahmad al-Abdo Brigade is rebel group affiliated with the Free Syrian Army which was active in East Qalamoun region before being evacuated to Idlib as per a surrender deal with the Syrian government.
The surprise crackdown was sparked by rumors that the FSA-linked faction will engage in a reconciliation agreement with the Syrian Army before the prospected Idlib offensive kicks off.
HTS has launched several raids against groups and individuals who promote reconciliations; arresting dozens of fighters as well as dignitaries.
64
- 64Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.