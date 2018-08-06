DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:44 P.M.) – Al-Nusra jihadi group in Idlib have arrested several FSA-affiliated fighters in a wide-scale crackdown against newly-arrived factions.

Scores of Ahmad al-Abdo Brigade rebel group, including a field commander called Abu Malik, was detained by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham in an unexpected move by the jihadi organization.

Ahmad al-Abdo Brigade is rebel group affiliated with the Free Syrian Army which was active in East Qalamoun region before being evacuated to Idlib as per a surrender deal with the Syrian government.

The surprise crackdown was sparked by rumors that the FSA-linked faction will engage in a reconciliation agreement with the Syrian Army before the prospected Idlib offensive kicks off.

HTS has launched several raids against groups and individuals who promote reconciliations; arresting dozens of fighters as well as dignitaries.

Zen Adra
http://AlMasdarNews.com

ranix
ranix
these zio total losers are predictably being played by the same master funders

2018-08-06 18:02
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Hamas openly backs al-Nusra. Since when Hamas is zio?

2018-08-06 18:27
Piro
Piro
And Hamas is brutally infiltrated with Mossad – the real ISIS.

2018-08-06 18:30
Piro
Piro
And H a m a s is brutally infiltrated by Mos-sad – the real I S I S.

Matija Tomac
“Syrian Army finds Israeli-made weapons in former ISIS bastions near Golan Heights”

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Won’t prevent HTS to end heavily hammered, period.

2018-08-06 18:34