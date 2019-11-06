BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:20 a.m.) – La Agencia de Noticias Anna publicó un video nunca antes visto de las tropas del ejército árabe sirio atacando a las fuerzas yihadistas en varios sitios al sur de la ciudad clave de Kabani, en el noreste de Latakia.
El video, que se lanzó esta semana, muestra al ejército sirio rastreando yihadistas en la densa región montañosa del noreste de Latakia y golpeando a los militantes con misiles, artillería y ataques aéreos.
El ejército sirio ha estado involucrado en una feroz batalla con los rebeldes yihadistas al sur de Kabani durante dos semanas; se espera que intensifiquen su ataque en los próximos días a medida que el alto mando despliegue más tropas en estas líneas del frente.
Entre las tropas que se rumorea que se dirigen al noreste de Latakia se encuentran la 25ª División de Fuerzas de Misión Especial de élite (anteriormente Fuerzas Tigre). Por lo general, cuando Anna News aparece en primera línea en Siria, las Fuerzas del Tigre están presentes o se dirigen hacia allí.
