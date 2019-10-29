BEIRUT, LÍBANO (2:45 p.m.) – Un nuevo video publicado por páginas pro militantes mostró la presunta captura de algunos soldados del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en el noreste de Siria esta semana.
Según el canal de Telegram Baladi News, el llamado “Ejército Nacional Sirio”, un grupo de militantes respaldados por Turquía, capturó a un par de soldados del ejército árabe sirio dentro de la ciudad de Tal Al-Hawa, cerca de la estratégica ciudad fronteriza de Ras Al- ‘Ayn en el noroeste de Al-Hasakah.
El breve video, que fue lanzado esta semana, no ha sido verificado por el ejército sirio; sin embargo, parece ser un metraje auténtico y no antiguo.
Los militantes respaldados por Turquía han llevado a cabo tres ataques contra el ejército árabe sirio durante la última semana, lo que llevó a este último a enviar una gran cantidad de refuerzos a este frente.
A pesar de estos ataques militantes, sin embargo, el ejército árabe sirio no ha pasado a la ofensiva; Esto probablemente se deba a la presencia del ejército ruso en esta parte del país.
Por último, el ejército árabe sirio ya se está preparando para una ofensiva a gran escala en la gobernación de Idlib, por lo que existe una alta probabilidad de que el comando central no quiera abrir un ataque en este frente.
