El personal de la policía militar rusa llegó a Siria para facilitar la retirada de la milicia kurda de la frontera con Turquía como parte del acuerdo acordado por el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin y su homólogo turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a principios de esta semana.
Un video publicado en la cuenta de Instagram de Zvezda, el canal de televisión oficial del Ministerio de Defensa ruso, muestra el aterrizaje de un avión de transporte de las Fuerzas Aeroespaciales Rusas IL-76 en un aeropuerto sirio, así como la descarga de personal militar.
Según el ministerio, alrededor de 300 miembros de la policía militar de una unidad estacionada en Chechenia llegaron a la República Árabe Siria para realizar tareas especiales, que incluyen “garantizar la seguridad de la población y mantener la ley y el orden, patrullar las áreas designadas, así como ayudando a retirar unidades de las autodefensas kurdas y sus armamentos a una distancia de 30 kilómetros [18.6 millas] de la frontera sirio-turca “.
Anteriormente, en las conversaciones en Sochi, los presidentes Vladimir Putin y Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicaron un memorándum sobre el noreste de Siria. Ahora, la policía militar rusa patrulla Manbij, Kobane y la zona fronteriza.
