BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:00 p.m.) – Image Satellite International publicó varias imágenes satelitales esta semana que muestran un supuesto puente terrestre y una base militar construida por las fuerzas iraníes en el este de Siria cerca de la ciudad fronteriza iraquí de Albukamal.

En la primera imagen publicada por ISI, muestran una imagen de lo que afirman es la base militar “Imam ‘Ali”, que afirman que está casi terminada después de varios meses de construcción.

1/6 – #ISI assessment: completing the construction of the #Iranian border crossing and the #military base may allow #Iran to transfer equipment, #weapon, and personnel from #Iraq through its new controlled border crossing and to fortified storehouses in the new base in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/DEr9QNKzcW

— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 18, 2019