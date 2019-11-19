BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:00 p.m.) – Image Satellite International publicó varias imágenes satelitales esta semana que muestran un supuesto puente terrestre y una base militar construida por las fuerzas iraníes en el este de Siria cerca de la ciudad fronteriza iraquí de Albukamal.
En la primera imagen publicada por ISI, muestran una imagen de lo que afirman es la base militar “Imam ‘Ali”, que afirman que está casi terminada después de varios meses de construcción.
1/6 – #ISI assessment: completing the construction of the #Iranian border crossing and the #military base may allow #Iran to transfer equipment, #weapon, and personnel from #Iraq through its new controlled border crossing and to fortified storehouses in the new base in #Syria. pic.twitter.com/DEr9QNKzcW
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 18, 2019
Las imágenes satelitales segunda y tercera profundizan más sobre la supuesta base militar Imam ‘Ali, ya que muestran el área circundante y su posterior desarrollo en los últimos meses.
3/6 – There are eight main areas under construction in the #military base “#ImamAli” and its surroundings (approx. 20 km2), in addition to various military posts, fortification, and revetments.#Syria #Albukamal #Iran #Iraq #IMINT #intelligence #ISI #space #satellite pic.twitter.com/6GIkbIA4mK
— ImageSat Intl. (@ImageSatIntl) November 18, 2019
Si bien el informe hace referencia a un puente terrestre construido por Irán, el gobierno sirio ya ha dicho que estaban reconstruyendo el cruce hacia Irak desde la ciudad de Albukamal.
No está claro si el informe de ISI hace referencia a este cruce y, de ser así, este ha sido un proyecto conjunto entre Irak y Siria durante más de un año.
