BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:20 P.M.) – Esta noche se llevó a cabo una nueva operación especial en el norte de Siria, ya que los informes locales afirman que aviones de combate desconocidos transportaron tropas a un sitio cerca de la frontera turca.
Según estos informes, varios helicópteros transportaron tropas desconocidas a un área cerca de la ciudad de Jarabulus.
No se reportaron disparos durante esta supuesta operación.
Sin embargo, hay informes contradictorios sobre el objetivo y quién llevó a cabo esta operación especial.
Según algunos activistas de la oposición en el área, la operación fue llevada a cabo por la Coalición de los Estados Unidos, mientras que otros alegan que fue la Fuerza Aérea de Turquía.
Además, hay algunos informes contradictorios sobre el objetivo, con algunos activistas locales que reclaman un escondite del Estado Islámico y otros una celda durmiente rebelde yihadista.
Más detalles por venir …
