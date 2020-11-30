BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday evening that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh was a cowardly terrorist act resulting from Pompeo’s recent visit to the region and the American-Israeli-Saudi meeting in the Kingdom.
The Iranian Foreign Minister said on Instagram that “supporters of the maximum American pressure are seeking in the last days of the Trump administration to create unrest in the region and destroy the atmosphere that may lead to the lifting of sanctions.”
Zarif said on his blog, “With our condolences for the brutal assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist in the country, the martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, I would like to share with you an important point .. As you can see in the news, the founders and supporters of the failed policy these days try to exert maximum pressure on the brave Iranian nation to use the last days of the Trump regime to create unrest and destroy the atmosphere created to lift the repressive sanctions. ”
“Pompeo’s quick trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu’s statements show the conspiracy that unfortunately culminated in a cowardly terrorist act on Friday and the martyrdom of one of the country’s top leaders,” he continued.
“At the same time, a counter-intelligence campaign and a psychological warfare led by the same satanic axis began.”
He added that the Iranian authorities and the smart people “will never be fooled by these recent attacks by international terrorists and notorious Zionist extremists and will maintain their unity with any ideology and profession to ensure the achievements of their heroic resistance to the economic war between Trump and his allies.”
