A three-minute video has been released of the Tu-160 which features the supersonic strategic bomber on a training flight, as well as being used in combat in Syria.
The work of the flagship of the Russian Aerospace Forces has never been demonstrated in such detail. In particular, the video shows the aircraft launching cruise missiles, destroying ground targets, refuelling mid-air and being escorted by fighter jets.
The Tu-160, one of the world’s biggest strategic bombers, is also known in the military as the “White Swan” for the huge span of its white wings.
The bomber holds multiple world records, among others for being the largest military jet capable of reaching speeds in excess of Mach 2.
Source: Sputnik
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.