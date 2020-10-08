BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – In a video widely shared on social media, a Syrian imam can be seen recruiting fighters to wage war in Karabakh on behalf of Turkey.

The unnamed imam, who is believed to be speaking in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria, can be seen urging a crowd of men to go and fight with Azerbaijan against the Armenian forces in Karabakh.

“Now our battle is in Azerbaijan,” the imam says, pointing out that their previous task was in “Bilad Al-Sham” (Levant).

Armenia, along with Russia, Syria and France, have accused Turkey of transporting militants from the Arab Republic to Azerbaijan.

Turkey has reportedly transported hundreds of these fighters to Azerbaijan to fight against the Armenian forces inside the Karabakh region.