BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki has sent reinforcements to the western Aleppo front following a series of losses for the jihadist rebels at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
READ ALSO: Syrian Army amasses large force in Aleppo as offensive nears
According to opposition reports, Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki sent reinforcements to western Aleppo to help relieve the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).
Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki used to be one of the largest militant groups in the Aleppo Governorate; however, following a militant civil war in the western outskirts of the provincial capital, they lost most of their positions.
The militant group also enjoyed support from the U.S. for a short time during the war; this support included the delivery of anti-tank TOW missiles.
During the 2015 Syrian Army offensive in eastern Aleppo, Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki made worldwide headlines after they executed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy near the Handarat Refugee Camp.
Following this execution, the U.S. State Department denied any contact with the militant group and condemned their actions.
1 1
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.