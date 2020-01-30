BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki has sent reinforcements to the western Aleppo front following a series of losses for the jihadist rebels at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to opposition reports, Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki sent reinforcements to western Aleppo to help relieve the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki used to be one of the largest militant groups in the Aleppo Governorate; however, following a militant civil war in the western outskirts of the provincial capital, they lost most of their positions.

The militant group also enjoyed support from the U.S. for a short time during the war; this support included the delivery of anti-tank TOW missiles.

During the 2015 Syrian Army offensive in eastern Aleppo, Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki made worldwide headlines after they executed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy near the Handarat Refugee Camp.

Following this execution, the U.S. State Department denied any contact with the militant group and condemned their actions.

