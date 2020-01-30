Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki has sent reinforcements to the western Aleppo front following a series of losses for the jihadist rebels at the hands of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

READ ALSO: Syrian Army amasses large force in Aleppo as offensive nears

According to opposition reports, Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki sent reinforcements to western Aleppo to help relieve the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki used to be one of the largest militant groups in the Aleppo Governorate; however, following a militant civil war in the western outskirts of the provincial capital, they lost most of their positions.

The militant group also enjoyed support from the U.S. for a short time during the war; this support included the delivery of anti-tank TOW missiles.

During the 2015 Syrian Army offensive in eastern Aleppo, Harakat Nouriddeen Al-Zinki made worldwide headlines after they executed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy near the Handarat Refugee Camp.

Following this execution, the U.S. State Department denied any contact with the militant group and condemned their actions.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
The boy was 11, not 13y old. Na’al ‘dine al-Zinki also beheaded handicaped people they took out of the al-Bab hospital, just like the Pali kid who can be seen with the intravenous tube still in his arm while he begs the Zinki terrorist to shoot him rather than being slaughtered (!)
May these critters be fully exterminated.

2020-01-30 21:12
Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
Good let them all come.

2020-01-30 21:47