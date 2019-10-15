BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – The northern region of Syria is witnessing the heaviest clashes of the year this evening as the Turkish-backed forces attempt to advance in several areas along the border.

Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, a coalition of Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, the Turkish-backed militants launched several attacks across the vast Syria-Turkey border in an attempt to seize more sites from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and to scare away the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to a military report from the Syrian Army, the Turkish-backed militants attacked their positions in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates, prompting them to respond with heavy artillery and missiles.

Meanwhile, at Ras Al-‘Ayn, the Syrian Democratic Forces have managed to foil several infiltration attempts by the Turkish-backed militants at this strategic border city.

The Syrian Democratic Forces are still engaged in a fierce battle with the Turkish-backed militants, but they have refused to yield any ground past the western districts of the city. \

At the Tal Abyad front, the Turkish-backed militants are trying to capture the last few towns that are under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

In the Tal Abyad area, the Turkish-backed militants have been more successful against the SDF troops, as their aerial support from the Turkish Air Force has crippled the the former’s defenses.

ALSO READ  Several Syrian soldiers killed in ISIS ambush southeast of Palmyra

now every one together against the turkish cowards and unhuman beasts!!

2019-10-16 09:44
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
When they say Turkish-backed forces it clearly means Islamic Jihadis & Islamic Militia are used by Turki against Syria & Kurds in Northern Syria. Doesn’t this make Turki a state sponsor of terrorism as per the definition. Why EU, UK & US, Western Nations including Russia are soft peddling on Turki? To stop Turki the only way is put it under FATF as state sponsor of Terrorism If US can accuse Iran of using its militia in Syria and take action against Iran by imposing financial sanctions doesn’t the same rule book apply to Turki? Or do we have different… Read more »

2019-10-16 15:36