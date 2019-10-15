BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:35 A.M.) – The northern region of Syria is witnessing the heaviest clashes of the year this evening as the Turkish-backed forces attempt to advance in several areas along the border.
Led by the so-called “Syrian National Army”, a coalition of Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, the Turkish-backed militants launched several attacks across the vast Syria-Turkey border in an attempt to seize more sites from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and to scare away the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to a military report from the Syrian Army, the Turkish-backed militants attacked their positions in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates, prompting them to respond with heavy artillery and missiles.
Meanwhile, at Ras Al-‘Ayn, the Syrian Democratic Forces have managed to foil several infiltration attempts by the Turkish-backed militants at this strategic border city.
The Syrian Democratic Forces are still engaged in a fierce battle with the Turkish-backed militants, but they have refused to yield any ground past the western districts of the city. \
At the Tal Abyad front, the Turkish-backed militants are trying to capture the last few towns that are under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
In the Tal Abyad area, the Turkish-backed militants have been more successful against the SDF troops, as their aerial support from the Turkish Air Force has crippled the the former’s defenses.
