DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:45 P.M.) – Troops from the Turkish and US military launched today its first joint patrol in northern Syria as per a previous agreement to implement a ‘safe zone’.

The patrol, supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), consisted of 6 Turkish armored vehicles and a U.S. military convoy.

The troops were spotted roaming the town of Tal Abiad.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, these patrols are the first step toward establishing the agreed-on safe zone.

Turkish and U.S. military official agreed, on August 8, to set up a ‘safe zone’ in northern Syria in order to implement a safe corridor to facilitate the flow of Syrian refugees willing to return home.

Tal Abiad is located in the northern part of Raqqa governorate along the Balikh River.

On 16 June 2015, the town was captured by the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit (YPG), and since then has remained under their control. The group is designated a ‘terrorist group’ in Turkey along with other armed Kurdish factions.

