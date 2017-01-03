The Nineveh Operations Command announced in a statement on Monday that the northern Mosul neighborhood of al-Karama has been liberated from ISIS by the Counter-Terrorism forces.

“Today, Counter-Terrorism forces managed to liberate northern Karama neighborhood, in the eastern side of Mosul,” the statement said.

“The security forces also raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings of the neighborhoods and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy,” the statement continued without specifying exactly how many ISIS were killed.