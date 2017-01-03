The Nineveh Operations Command announced in a statement on Monday that the northern Mosul neighborhood of al-Karama has been liberated from ISIS by the Counter-Terrorism forces.

“Today, Counter-Terrorism forces managed to liberate northern Karama neighborhood, in the eastern side of Mosul,” the statement said.

“The security forces also raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings of the neighborhoods and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy,” the statement continued without specifying exactly how many ISIS were killed.

 

Share this article:
  • 24
  • 15
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    40
    Shares
ALSO READ  Twin suicide bombing kills 28 people in Baghdad
Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Northern Mosul neighborhood liberated from ISIS by Iraqi forces"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
pietsaman
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Al Karama is definitly a eastern mosul neighbourhoud, not nothern.
Al Quds and Al Intisar are also fully liberated

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
  -  Translate
  
Today 01:03
wpDiscuz