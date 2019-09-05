SYRIA, DAMASCUS (3:50 P.M.) – The biggest and most complicated underground tunnel network in northern Hama countryside has just been uncovered by the Syrian Army following the recapture of major rebel stronghold in the area.

The underground city beneath al-Lataminah town was used by Islamist militants to avoid being spotted and targeted by the government forces.

A 30-minute footage published by ANNA NEWS shows the tunnel network which is equipped with almost everything including food supplies, medicines and accommodation equipment.

A great part of the tunnel network is destroyed due to the intense aerial bombardment carried out by the Syrian and Russian air force.

In early May 2019, the Syrian Army, aided by Russian air force, began a full-scale offensive to take over the rebel-stronghold of al-Lataminah in northern Hama.

