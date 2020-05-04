BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – A former North Korean dissident and diplomat apologized for saying that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, was so ill that he could not stand up, days before Kim appeared publicly at an event attended by hundreds of officials.

The images, published by North Korean media, showed the leader attending a ceremony on Saturday, which was later a blow to the credibility of some prominent dissidents from the country who had predicted that Kim is suffering from a serious illness, or even that he probably died.

One of those defectors is Tae Yong Ho, who was deputy North Korean ambassador to Great Britain and fled to South Korea in 2016, and was elected to the South Korean parliament last month.

“I understand that one of the reasons why many of you voted for me as a legislator is my exact expectations, my analysis, and my prediction about North Korea issues,” Tai said in a statement on MOnday. “I apologize to everyone. ”

Ji Seung-ho, another prominent dissident who was elected to the South Korean parliament, also said in a media interview that he is 99% sure that Kim died after cardiovascular surgery and an official announcement will be made on Saturday.

The ruling Democratic Party of South Korea criticized the two defected men for the information, which said, “its repercussions could have been more serious than merely misleading the public”, while one of the party’s members called for their removal from the Intelligence and Defense committees in Parliament.

