North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised that his country will continue to develop strategic weapons if the US doesn’t change its “hostile” policy, according to media quoting the leader who spoke during the meeting of ruling party officials, as shown in footage broadcasted by North Korean State TV on Tuesday.

He was quoted as saying that soon “the world will witness a new strategic weapon.”

In early December North Korea threatened the US with a ‘Christmas gift,’ triggering fears of a possible missile launch. Kim Jong Un set December 31, 2019 as the deadline for Washington to change its position on nuclear talks.

Source: Ruptly

Advertisements