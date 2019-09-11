North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was present during Tuesday’s trials of a “super-large multiple rocket launcher,” South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday.
Yonhap cited a a report by North Korea’s KCNA as saying that Kim, who is also the supreme commander of the Communist state’s armed forces, “gave field guidance to the test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launcher again on Tuesday.”
The North Korean leader said the test provided an opportunity to fully test the system’s combat operation, trajectory characteristics, accuracy and precise homing functions.
KCNA did not say whether the launch was deemed a success.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said early on Tuesday that North Korea had launched two unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan. According to the South Korean military, the projectiles were fired eastward, from an inland area in the South Pyongan Province in North Korea’s west.
The reports came against the background of Pyongyang’s declarations about its readiness to resume denuclearization talks with the United States.
