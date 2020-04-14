BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – North Korea launched on Tuesday what are believed to be several short-range cruise missiles at sea in the region between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the South Korean army is monitoring the situation while intelligence officials from the United States and South Korea are analyzing other details related to the launch.

At the end of last month, North Korea launched two seemingly short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast in the latest test in an unprecedented series of launches.

UN Security Council resolutions prevent Pyongyang from experimenting with ballistic missiles, and the country has been subjected to extensive sanctions due to its missile and nuclear programs.

