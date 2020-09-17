FILE - In this Sunday, April 15, 2012 file photo, a North Korean vehicle carrying a missile passes by during a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. North Korea has moved a missile with "considerable range" to its east coast, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin said Thursday, April 4, 2013 but he added that there are no signs that Pyongyang is preparing for a full-scale conflict. The report came hours after North Korea's military warned that it has been authorized to attack the U.S. using "smaller, lighter and diversified" nuclear weapons. It was the North's latest war cry against America in recent weeks, with the added suggestion that it had improved its nuclear technology. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – A South Korean military official said North Korea is continuing to develop its missile capabilities, amid speculation that Pyongyang may unveil a new strategic weapon next month.

During a hearing at the National Assembly on Wednesday, South Korea’s Defense Minister candidate, General Soo-ok, said that North Korea continues to develop its missile capabilities, pledging to respond firmly to any provocations.

“North Korea is focusing on preparations for the ruling party’s anniversary event, after suspending military action plans against the South in June. But as military activities continue, including missile development, we are closely monitoring related moves,” he added.

This comes amid speculation that North Korea may offer a new strategic weapon on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling party on October 10, according to the Yonhap agency.

The candidate said that the military will respond firmly to any provocations or threats while supporting inter-Korean exchanges to support peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.

He pledged to promote the alliance between South Korea and the United States and defense cooperation with other neighboring countries in order to bring peace to the region.

“Building on the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States, we will actively accelerate the transfer of the Wartime Operations Command (OPCON) from the United States to South Korea,” he said.

South Korea is seeking to transfer the right to command in wartime operations before the current Moon Jae-in administration ends in May 2022.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Saudi-led Coalition launches wide-scale attack over Yemen

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments