North Korea has fired an unknown projectile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said citing a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

“North Korea carried out a launch of an unknown projectile toward the Sea of Japan,” the agency quoted the statement as saying.

“In a situation where the entire world is experiencing difficulties due to COVID-19, this kind of military act by North Korea is very inappropriate and we call for an immediate halt,” JCS said.

No official information about the type of the projectile is available so far. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, cited by Yonhap, two short-range ballistic missiles were fired to a distance of some 230 km, reaching the maximum altitude of 30 km.

Japan’s NHK television reported, citing government sources, that North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles. Both of them covered the distance of 250 km and fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

So far, no damage to fishing vessels in the splashdown area has been reported. According to Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono, the country’s armed forces are analyzing data about the launch.

U.S. Army’s Col. Lee Peters, director of Public Affairs of United States Forces Korea, told TASS Washington was following the developments and consulting closely with its partners in South Korea and Japan on the issue.

“We are aware of a North Korean missile launch this morning into the East Sea, will continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies,” he said.

This was the fourth launch of this kind since the beginning of 2020. In December last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that his country would soon roll out new strategic weaponry.

On March 21, Yonhap reported that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles on from its North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan. According to North Korea’s news agency KCNA, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un also led long-range artillery exercises on March 2 and 9.

Source: TASS

Advertisements