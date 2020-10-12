BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A system very similar to the Russian S-400 system, whose name was not mentioned, was shown with several new products presented at the display marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK.
The Hwasong-15 ICBM, a new tank, tactical missile and artillery systems, and military uniforms were presented during the military parade.
Nevertheless, the new long-range air defense system – very similar to the S-400 – is one of the most important additions to North Korea’s arsenal, according to MilitaryWatch.
Новый корейский зенитный комплекс. Фото: https://t.co/wCHNcjNad1 pic.twitter.com/lvNiVftTnl
— Ivan O'Gilvi (@o_gilvi) October 12, 2020
To date, the flagship of the country’s air defense were the improved Russian S-300 systems, acquired at the turn of the century, and the Pyongae-5 air defense complex of its own design. The latter entered service in 2016-2017, uses mobile launchers with two missiles and is believed to have a range of 160-180 km.
The new air defense system shown in the parade is very reminiscent of the Russian long-range S-400 complex.
Mobile radars have been shown with it, but it is not known whether the Korean system uses external radars that operate in different ranges, as does the S-400, or operate a simpler standard detection system, like the American Patriot. It is also unclear whether the DPRK’s missiles are capable of dual-thermal guidance and radar.
Given that the Russian S-300V4 and S-400 are capable of shooting down targets at a distance of about 400 km, and the Chinese HQ-9B missile at about 300 km, the new Korean system has a range of 250 km.
