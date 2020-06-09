BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korea cut all ties with its southern neighbor, because the latter’s authorities have brought the inter-Korean relations to an “end point.”

“We have come to the conclusion that we no longer have anything to discuss at the negotiating table with the South Korean authorities, which over time is only disappointing,” the agency quoted the North Korean leadership as saying.

They confirmed that the authorities in Pyongyang “decided to cut off all communication channels” in South Korea.

The agency noted that the decision to cut ties was taken as a result of a meeting held Monday, on a review of the performance of the departments concerned with South Korean affairs, in which it was emphasized that “South Korea’s affairs should be seen as affairs with the enemies.”

The statement added: “After considering our interim plans to deal with the enemies to precisely settle accounts with traitors and scum on their crimes, a directive was issued first to cut all lines of communication entirely between the north and the south.”

The decision to cut ties will take effect from 12:00 on Tuesday, June 9.

“These measures are a step in the first stage of the plan that was adopted after a decision was taken to prevent all opportunities for contacting South Korean representatives,” Pyongyang added.

