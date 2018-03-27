BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – On Monday afternoon, rebel fighters from various settlements within a large section of militant-controlled countryside across northern Homs province (and small parts of southern Hama province), commonly referred to as the Rastan pocket, made clear their intention to want to reconcile with the Syrian government.
Specifically, feelers were put out by rebel authorities running the small city of Rastan and the towns of Talbisah and Al-Ghanto. In response, the Syrian and Russian authorities set several conditions for reconciliation.
Four key terms set by the Syrian government and Russian reconciliation representatives for rebels to meet before the reconciliation goes into effect have been identified as follows:
- Rebel fighters officially settle their status with the Syrian government.
- Rebel groups hand over all medium and heavy weapons (as well as relevant ammunition) in their possession to the Syrian Army.
- Reconciled cities. towns and villages within the Rastan pocket raise the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic.
- MOST IMPORTANT: Rebel fighters withdraw from all positions along the Homs to Hama highway (which runs right through the middle of the Rastan pocket and city of Rastan itself) and surrender them to Syrian and Russian military police.
At the present time, Al-Masdar News cannot confirm if the early reports that rebel forces in Rastan, Talbisah and Al-Ghanto agreed to the reconciliation terms are true or not.
Updates to come.
5
- 5Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.