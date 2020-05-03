Speaking during the same interview, Pompeo commented on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
The US State Secretary said that shots that were fired from North Korea towards the South in the demilitarized zone on Sunday were believed to be “accidental.”
“Handful of shots came across from the north, we think those were accidental… South Koreans did return fire. There was no loss of life on either side,” he told ABC’s “This Week”.
The incident comes following weeks of speculation in the media about the whereabouts and health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
However, all the rumours were dispelled on 1 May when Kim reappeared in public at the opening of a new fertilizer plant in the city of Sunchon.
Source: Sputnik
