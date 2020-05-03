FILE - In this Sunday, April 15, 2012 file photo, a North Korean vehicle carrying a missile passes by during a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the late North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. North Korea has moved a missile with "considerable range" to its east coast, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin said Thursday, April 4, 2013 but he added that there are no signs that Pyongyang is preparing for a full-scale conflict. The report came hours after North Korea's military warned that it has been authorized to attack the U.S. using "smaller, lighter and diversified" nuclear weapons. It was the North's latest war cry against America in recent weeks, with the added suggestion that it had improved its nuclear technology. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File)

Speaking during the same interview, Pompeo commented on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The US State Secretary said that shots that were fired from North Korea towards the South in the demilitarized zone on Sunday were believed to be “accidental.”

“Handful of shots came across from the north, we think those were accidental… South Koreans did return fire. There was no loss of life on either side,” he told ABC’s “This Week”.

The incident comes following weeks of speculation in the media about the whereabouts and health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

However, all the rumours were dispelled on 1 May when Kim reappeared in public at the opening of a new fertilizer plant in the city of Sunchon.

 

Source: Sputnik

