BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:33 P.M.) – A sporting complex has reopened for children in the once embattled east Aleppo districts.

In what was once traditionally one of the more quietest areas of Aleppo, became the site of intense fighting and many mines were laid out by militant forces. As a result, the sporting complex were closed.

The entrances to the sports complex is now completely free of mines and former coaches have led the charge in having it reopened.

“They want to go in for sports. You know, wanting more and more. Fortunately, we retained the forms, balls and everything else,” said basketball coach Mahir Hathrani.

When the shelling was over, the children came here at once. In the weightlifting hall, there is nowhere to find room. There are no seats available. In judo, the same thing – all the classes are already painted.

However, the swimming pool remains empty and is unlikely to be filled again soon. This is because the city lacks enough drinking water, let alone to fill an entire lap pool.