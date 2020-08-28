BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – An F-22 belonging to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reportedly scrambled to the Alaskan coast last night to intercept several Russian military aircraft.

According to Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News, NORAD said their F-22 stealth fighter intercepted six long-range Russian reconnaissance planes off the coast of the U.S. state, Alaska, late last night.

NORAD says it scrambled F-22 stealth fighter jets to intercept 6 Russian long-range recon aircraft off the coast of Alaska late last night — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 28, 2020

The reports about this interception by NORAD comes shortly after Russia announced the interception of two U.S. military aircraft over the Baltic Sea.