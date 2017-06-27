DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday morning, militants of the so-called “Islamic State” undertook an attack towards positions held by Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Rashidiyah district of Deir Ezzor city.

Being well-prepared for the assault, SAA soldiers were able to repulse the infiltration attempt killing 5 jihadists in the process and forcing the rest to retreat to their starting positions.

In the meantime, intense clashes broke out all over the frontlines in the besieged city, as IS initiated another massive assault on Army’s positions in the city cemetery area, in the districts of Al-Hawiqah and Al-Baghiliyah, and in the surroundings of the 137th Brigade military base.

In response to the attack, Syrian artillery targeted IS gatherings and movements around the aforementioned areas with missiles and shells.

So far, jihadists have not been able to make any advance at any axis they are attacking.