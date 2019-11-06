US President Donald Trump announced early in October his intention to bring the US troops stationed in Syria “back home”, but, according to the latest reports, a significant American contingency remains stationed in certain regions of Syria that are controlled by the Kurdish militia.
So, is the withdrawal idea dead and gone? According to the AP, citing anonymous US officials, the White House and Pentagon have decided to keep, per various estimates, up to 800 American soldiers in the Arab Republic to protect the oil fields, which are not currently controlled by Damascus. The territory that they will be tasked with controlling stretches nearly 150 kilometres from Deir ez-Zor to al-Hasakah.
A Sputnik correspondent reports, citing sources in the region, that the US is building a military base near the Syrian town of Rmelan in the al-Hasakah governorate. The latter is located near some 1,300 oil wells. The base is reportedly being built in the direct proximity of these wells and will be four square kilometres in size. Its security will be ensured by both US troops and local Kurdish militia.
The officials didn’t tell the AP how long this “protection” of the oilfields will last for or when the remaining troops will be withdrawn, as per Trump’s earlier promise. Neither the Pentagon, nor the White House has commented on the AP report.
Source: Sputnik
