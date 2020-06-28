BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Iraqi government announced on Sunday, its refusal to condone any acts outside the law by Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah, who was involved in a number of attacks against the U.S. forces.
Sky News Arabia quoted a private Iraqi source, who revealed that the U.S. forces had not participated in a raid and arrest of members of Kataeb Hezbollah, despite initial reports.
The raid, which took place missile a manufacturing workshop in the Dora area, south of Baghdad, resulted in the arrest of 14 Kataeb Hezbollah fighters.
The source stressed that “Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi did not and will not apologize to Hezbollah for the operation that falls within the procedures of its governmental program to restrict weapons.”
Ahmed Mullah Talal, a spokesman for the Iraqi Prime Minister, said that “the session process is a proactive process aimed at preserving the prestige of the state.”
He added, “Anything that is raised other than this is lies that are totally false.”
In response to the raid, Secretary-General of Asaib al-Haqq Qais Khazali warned against “prejudice towards the Mujahideen brothers, and we address those who carried out the pernicious duty: Do not be a tool to implement the American occupation’s plan, we were and are still resisting.”
On June 18, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, issued a strongly worded warning to the parties behind the firing of rockets towards the Green Zone, considering them “a threat to our stability and our future, which is uncompromising.”
