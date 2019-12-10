BEIRUT, LEBAON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian opposition and government delegations at the Astana Peace Conference have not reached any agreement on a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, told reporters this morning.

Dr. Al-Ja’afari told the reporters on the sidelines of the conference that “there is no calm at all in the fight against terrorism, pointing out that there is no deals on the future of the Idlib Governorate.

Meetings at the 14th round the Astana Peace Conference on Syria will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The delegations of the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey), as well as the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, are scheduled to participate.

High-level representatives from Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, as well as the United Nations delegation headed by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, are also participating.

