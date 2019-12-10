BEIRUT, LEBAON (10:20 A.M.) – The Syrian opposition and government delegations at the Astana Peace Conference have not reached any agreement on a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, told reporters this morning.
Dr. Al-Ja’afari told the reporters on the sidelines of the conference that “there is no calm at all in the fight against terrorism, pointing out that there is no deals on the future of the Idlib Governorate.
Meetings at the 14th round the Astana Peace Conference on Syria will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The delegations of the guarantor countries (Iran, Russia and Turkey), as well as the Syrian government and the Syrian opposition, are scheduled to participate.
High-level representatives from Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, as well as the United Nations delegation headed by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, are also participating.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.