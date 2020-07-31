BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Turkish media reported this week that dozens of Egyptian military personnel arrived in Syria, despite no official statement from either Cairo or Damascus about such a deployment.

According to an army source in Damascus, the reports about the Egyptian military deploying to Syria are fabricated, pointing out that there would be no need for them to be in Syria at this time.

The news about the Egyptian military sending dozens of soldiers to Syria first surfaced in the Turkish media, as newspapers close to the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spread the claims earlier this week.

Turkey is currently at odds with Egypt over the ongoing civil war in Libya, which is likely a reason for the spread of this information by their state-owned media outlets.

Egypt previously accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to Libya and Syria, prompting Ankara to criticize Cairo over the 2013 arrest of deposed president Mohammad Morsi.

Despite the restoration of diplomatic relations between Syria and Egypt, Cairo maintains a mediator role between the government and opposition, as they have repeatedly stated that there is no military solution to the ongoing war.

