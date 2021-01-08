BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the threat of terrorism from areas controlled by what he described as “professional gangs” continues even after their defeat.

The Russian President said in statements he made during a documentary entitled “There is no room for error … The Christmas visit to Damascus”, excerpts of which were shown on the Russia 1 channel, that “so far, despite the defeat of professional gangs (in Syria), there are some areas that are still under the terrorist’ control and the terrorist threat still emanates from there.”

Putin considered in his statements that: “The events that took place in recent years showed that the start of the military operation in Syria was the right decision.”

On the stage of making the decision to intervene to help Syria , Putin said : “We felt at that moment (when Russia decided to intervene) that the terrorist threat from the Syrian territories is increasing, as gangs have taken control of almost all of the Syrian lands and have fortified themselves in Syria.”

He added that when making his decisions in the Syrian direction, he was guided first and foremost by “not only his sympathy (with the Syrian people) and his hatred (of terrorism), but also the interests of the Russian state.”