BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – A member of the Supreme Political Council of the Ansarallah Movement, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, announced that the Americans have assured them that there will be no peace in Yemen if they do not agree to it.

Al-Houthi said on Twitter: “They sent us the Americans through mediators .. They said there can be no peace even if Saudi Arabia is satisfied with it if we do not agree with it.”

The tweet was attached to the tag, “The blockade of America fights the people of Yemen.”

Al-Houthi’s comments come just days after a report was leaked about the U.S. administration’s plan to designate the Ansarallah (Houthi) Movement as a terrorist organization.

Should the U.S. go through with the designation, it will likely cause more friction with the powerful Yemeni group, as they are one of the key players in the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The areas under the control of the Ansarallah movement are currently under a land, air and sea siege that has been imposed on them by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, which is also backed by the United States.