BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The U.S. Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, said that the Syrian authorities under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad will not be able to achieve any new gains on the ground by military means.
Jeffrey said, in a statement made on Wednesday during a visit to Ankara: “The military phase of this conflict must end. No other territory can be controlled by the regime.”
He said, “The regime must return to the negotiating table and deal with the rest of the international community. This is our priority. Today and tomorrow we will talk about this matter with the Turkish authorities.”
The American diplomat indicated that Turkey should in any case be between the parties sitting around the negotiating table on Syria, which he said “represents a huge security and geopolitical threat to all its neighboring countries, starting with Turkey.”
Jeffrey is expected to meet in Ankara on August 27, both the Turkish President’s official spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, and his Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar.
