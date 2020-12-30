BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşolu said in a press statement on Tuesday that no one has the right to ask his country to leave Libya, despite repeated calls by the international community and groups within the country.

During a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Cavusoglu stressed that neither Khalifa Haftar (the commander of the Libyan National Army) or any other country has the right to demand that Turkey leave the Libyan lands and stop its support for the government.

Turkey has been the primary supporter of the Government of National Accord, which is based in Tripoli and currently at odds with the Libyan National Government and Parliament based in Tobruk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited Libya to inspect his troops and meet with officials from the Government of National Accord.

Akar’s visit was followed by an Egyptian political delegation, which travelled to Tripoli to meet with officials of the Government of National Accord.

It should be pointed out that the Egyptian delegation’s visit to Tripoli is extremely rare, as Cairo is one of the main backers of the Libyan National Army and its commander.